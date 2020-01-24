Prison time for the opioid crisis

Pharma executives linked to the opioid crisis have been put on notice after John Kapoor, the founder of Insys Therapeutics (OTCPK:INSYQ), was sentenced to 66 months in prison.

Several other former Insys executives will also end up behind bars for bribing doctors to prescribe the dangerous painkillers.

While Insys and Purdue Pharma have both gone bankrupt under the weight of legal liabilities, other opioid makers and distributors are trying to negotiate settlement deals with state and local governments.

