Effort to crack down on e-commerce fakes

The Department of Homeland Security is set to release a report today outlining its immediate actions and longer-term goals for enlisting online players to combat counterfeits.
"This is about e-commerce playing by a different set of rules that simultaneously hammer brick-and-mortar retailers, defraud consumers, punish workers and rip off intellectual-property rights holders," said White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who is helping lead the initiative. "It's Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), Walmart.com (NYSE:WMT) and a constellation of lesser players that provide the digital hubs."
The initiative comes the same month as a "Phase One" trade agreement with China that requires Beijing to take steps against counterfeiters or risk enforcement actions that could trigger new tariffs.
