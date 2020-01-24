GrubHub leaves door open for possible merger

"We would totally evaluate any offer, but we haven't had one yet," GrubHub CEO Matt Maloney told CNBC following reports earlier this month that a possible sale was on the table.

When asked if consolidation is necessary, Maloney said that "there's a reckoning coming to the industry" and flagged that it could come within the next 12 months.

DoorDash holds 33% market share, followed by GrubHub at 32%, Uber Eats at 10% and Postmates at 10%, according to analytics firm Second Measure.