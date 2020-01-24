Volkswagen ready to come after Tesla

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) is ready to hit back at Tesla after the market value of the EV maker, which plans to establish a factory near Berlin, surpassed the German car giant for the first time this week.

"The company which adopts fastest and is most innovative but also which has enough scale in the new world will make the race," CEO Herbert Diess said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "We're doing the right things to be competitive."

He pointed out that Tesla is paving the way in electric cars, though VW is buying software companies and ramping up investments in sustainable vehicles and battery cells.