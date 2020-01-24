No hurry in tweaking ECB framework

For all the hype about Christine Lagarde's inaugural strategy review, yesterday proved to be a letdown for central bank watchers who wanted more.

"It sounds like a dry proposal... but the biggest challenge is going to be to harness all of the views, assessments and convictions into a direction that will serve the purpose that we have been assigned to - which is to guarantee price stability and the economy," she said in Davos.

"I don't think an ECB president right from the get-go should say this is my view, because I don't want to preclude others from expressing theirs and over-influence the debate... We will hopefully reach a consensus by December 2020."