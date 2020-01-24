Lamar Advertising prices private offering of senior notes due 2028

Lamar Media, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR), will sell $1B of new senior notes consisting of $600M of 3 3/4% Senior Notes due 2028 and $400M of 4% Senior Notes due 2030 through an institutional private placement.

Closing date is on or about February 6, 2020.

Lamar Media intends to use the expected net proceeds of ~$987M to redeem all of its outstanding $510M 5 3/8% Senior Notes due 2024, repay the Term A loans under its senior credit facility, repay certain outstanding amounts under the revolving portion of its senior credit facility, and with the remainder, if any, to fund working capital needs or for general corporate purposes.