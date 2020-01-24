World Economic Forum wraps up in Davos

It's been quite a week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where President Trump spoke about how the U.S. is in the midst of an economic boom and announced that the country would join a WEF initiative to restore a trillion trees by 2050.

"Climate change," "positive" and "impact" were trending terms on Twitter, highlighting the event's focus to improve the state of the world.

As the meeting comes to a close today, the conversation will shift to the global economic outlook, including reassessing geopolitical risks, the impact of climate change and prioritizing inclusive growth.