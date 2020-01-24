Futures look to recoup weekly losses

Looking to avoid their first week of declines for 2020, U.S. stock index futures advanced 0.2% overnight, while oil continued to be spooked by demand signs from China.

For the week, the DJIA is down nearly 0.7% , the S&P 500 is down about 0.2% and the Nasdaq is up slightly as traders digested earnings and grappled with fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

China has widened a lockdown in Hubei province as the death toll climbed to 26 (with 830 confirmed cases), and instituted travel restrictions that will affect at least 20M people across 10 cities.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization also stopped short of calling the new coronavirus a global health emergency, saying the outbreak remains a local crisis.