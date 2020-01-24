Domtar results fall short of expectations

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) says it expects to report Q4 sales of $1.2B vs. $1.27B consensus and an operating loss of between $15M and $19M.

EBITDA is expected to land in a range of $74M to $78M for the quarter vs. $105M consensus.

During Q4, Domtar repurchased 2.1M shares for a total cost of ~ $75M under the stock repurchase program.

CEO update: "Our fourth quarter results fell short of expectations. We increased market-related downtime to better balance our supply with our customer demand and to accelerate our inventory reduction plan. Our inventories are now at optimal levels and our expectation is that our business will return to a balanced level in early 2020 given recent capacity closures."

Full Q4 results are due to be released on February 7.Source: Press Release