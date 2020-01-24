Colgate-Palmolive acquires Hello oral care brand

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) strikes a deal to acquire Hello Products for an undisclosed amount.

Hello Products is described as one of the fastest-growing, premium oral care brands in the U.S. with strong appeal among younger consumers and across broad segments.

Hello's products, which include adult and kids toothpaste, mouth rinse, toothbrushes and floss, are sold only in the United States primarily in food, drug and mass retailers and through e-commerce.

The transaction is expected to close no later than February 2020.

The acquisition is expected to be flat to a penny dilutive to Colgate's 2020 EPS.

CL +0.41% premarket to $70.90.

Source: Press Release