WEX to acquire eNett and Optal for ~$1.7B

WEX (NYSE:WEX) to purchase eNett, a leading provider of B2B payments solutions to the travel industry and Optal, a company that specializes in optimizing B2B transactions for ~$1.7B, including ~$1.275B in cash funded through a combination of cash on hand and new debt and ~2M shares of company's common stock.

The transaction is expected to be completed mid year in 2020

The acquisition will accelerate the company’s revenue growth and is accretive to adjusted net income EPS in the first 12 months, with expected run rate synergies of $25M within 24 months following the closing of the transaction.

This transaction will enable the company to accelerate growth by deepening and expanding its position in the global travel market, broadening product offerings to more fully address the needs of Travel customers, and diversifying the business geographically while reducing exposure to macro-economic factors.