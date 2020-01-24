Casa Systems raises FY19 revenue guidance and announces CFO transition

Maurizio Nicolelli, CFO of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) to resign to pursue a CFO opportunity outside of the communications technology industry. Mr. Nicolelli will remain with the company until January 31 to assist in the orderly transition.

Scott Bruckner has been appointed as interim CFO and the company has initiated a search for a permanent CFO.

The company raised its FY19 guidance to $275M-$280M from $255M-$270M.

The Company also expects to meet or exceed its FY19 guidance for GM, adj. EBITDA, and GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS

Source: Press Release