MKM downgrades Take-Two on pipeline visibility

Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) is downgraded from Buy to Neutral at MKM Partners, citing "increasing concerns" about the low visibility into the content pipeline into FY21.

Analyst Eric Handler sees TTWO as "seemingly being set up for a ‘below-average’ volume of new releases" in the new console cycle.

Handler sees Take-Two as "the best run publisher in the video games space," but isn't bullish on the current valuation.

MKM lowers the price target from $142 to $133.