AmEx Q4 beats, issues strong guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issues 2020 EPS guidance of $8.85-$9.25 per share, noting that consistent performance, along with investments in product innovation and growth opportunities "gives us confidence that we have a long runway for steady growth over the long term."

Compares with consensus estimate of $8.99.

Expects 2020 revenue growth of 8%-10% on an FX-adjusted basis; implies $47.0B-$47.9B; consensus estimate $46.7B.

AXP rises 1.6% in premarket trading.

Q4 EPS of $2.03 beats the average analyst estimate of $2.01 and improves from adjusted EPS of $1.74 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net revenue of $11.37B, in-line with consensus, increased 9% Y/Y, driven by a balance of growth in fee, spend and lend revenues.

Q4 consolidated expenses of $8.4B rose 9% Y/Y, reflecting growth in rewards and other customer engagement costs, driven primarily by increased card member spending and higher usage of card benefits, as well as higher operating expenses.

Q4 total provision for losses increased to $1.02B vs. $879M in Q3 and $954M in Q4 2018; Q4 net write-off rate including principal, interest, and fees was 2.8% vs. 2.6% in Q3 and 2.4% in Q4 2018.

Q4 Global Consumer Services Group net income of $846M climbed 21% Y/Y.

Q4 Global Commercial Services net income of $617M, slipped 1% Y/Y.

Q4 Global Merchant and Network Services net income of $549M rose 10% Y/Y.

Added 11.5M new proprietary cards during the year; almost 70% of new card members chose fee-based products.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: American Express EPS beats by $0.02, revenue in-line (Jan. 24)