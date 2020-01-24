Twin River Worldwide expands in Colorado

Twin River Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:TRWH) says it closed on the $51M acquisition of Affinity Gaming's subsidiary that owns the Golden Gates, Golden Gulch and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado.

The company has already formed partnerships for the licenses, which will be announced at a later date.

The new properties contain a combined 36K square feet of gaming space featuring nearly 20 table games, approximately 700 slots and a poker parlor.

The deal expands Twin River's footprint in Colorado beyond the Arapahoe Park racetrack and Off Track Betting network.

