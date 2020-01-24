RBC likes BioMarin in premarket analyst action

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) resumed with Buy rating and $7 (554% upside) price target at Roth Capital Partners.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) initiated with Outperform rating and $15 (123% upside) price target at Cowen and Company.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings (NYSEMKT:MTNB) initiated with Buy rating and $3 (99% upside) price target at SunTrust. Shares up 5% premarket.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) initiated with Buy rating and $60 (37% upside) price target at SunTrust.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) initiated with Overweight rating and $25 (51% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald. Shares up 3% premarket.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) upgraded to Outperform with a $113 (32% upside) price target at RBC citing bullish prospects for hemophilia gene therapy valrox.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) upgraded to Buy with a $97 (20% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs. Shares up 2% premarket.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) downgraded to Market Perform with a $31 (16% downside risk) price target at SVB Leerink. Shares down 2% premarket.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) downgraded to Market Perform with an $18 (33% downside risk) price target at SVB Leerink. Shares down 5% premarket.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) downgraded to Hold at Gabelli.