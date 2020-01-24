Alphabet gets new Street-high on ad strength

KeyBanc raises its Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) from $1,546 to $1,769 and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from $240 to $263.

Analyst Andy Hargreaves says that ad spending across the internet platforms remained healthy in Q4, which "should drive solid top-line performance."

The analyst sees improving margin and FCF outlooks, strong growth prospects, and multiple expansion.

KeyBanc maintains an Overweight rating on both companies. Alphabet has a Very Bullish and Facebook a Bullish average Sell Side rating.