Alphabet gets new Street-high on ad strength

KeyBanc raises its Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) from $1,546 to $1,769 and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from $240 to $263.
Analyst Andy Hargreaves says that ad spending across the internet platforms remained healthy in Q4, which "should drive solid top-line performance."
The analyst sees improving margin and FCF outlooks, strong growth prospects, and multiple expansion.
KeyBanc maintains an Overweight rating on both companies. Alphabet has a Very Bullish and Facebook a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
Alphabet shares are up 0.4% pre-market to $1,492.73. Facebook shares are up 0.5% to $220.80.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on GOOG