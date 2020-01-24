ToughBuilt prices upsized $9M underwritten public offering

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) has priced an underwritten public offering of 43M shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to 21.5M shares of the Company’s common stock.

Each share of common stock or pre-funded warrant is being sold together with a warrant to purchase 0.5 shares of common stock for the combined purchase price of $0.21.

The warrants will be immediately exercisable at a price of $0.21 per share of common stock and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

Closing date is on or about January 28, 2020.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 6.45M shares of common stock and, or Pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof, and/or warrants to purchase up to 3.225M shares of common stock.