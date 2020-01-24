Bristow, Era agree to offshore helicopter merger

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) and Era Group (NYSE:ERA) agree to merge in an all-stock transaction, creating a leader in offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations.

Bristow exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy less than three months ago.

Under the deal terms, Bristow shareholders would own 77% of the equity of the new company and Era shareholders would own 23%.

Era President and CEO Chris Bradshaw will head the combined company.

Era also announces a special stock buyback program to allow for the purchase of as much as $10M of shares.