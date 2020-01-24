Bellicum up 9% premarket on BPX-601 data

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) perks up 9% premarket on light volume on the heels of Phase 1 translational data on lead GoCAR-T candidate BPX-601 in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. The results were presented at the ASCO GI Cancers Symposium in San Francisco.

Data from cohort 5B showed enhanced survival and persistence up to nine months.

Activation of BPX-601 GoCAR-T cells mediated upregulation of immunomodulatory cytokines and infiltrated metastatic pancreatic tumors.

Changes in tumor microenvironment gene expression were consistent with a productive CAR-T cell immune response observed in patients treated with BPX-601 activated by rimiducid.

Development is ongoing.