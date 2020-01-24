Synchrony -2.6% as Q4 revenue trails consensus

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) slides 2.6% in premarket trading after Q4 revenue of $3.10B falls short of the $3.15B consensus estimate and slips from $3.44B in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.07 and increases from $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 purchase volume flat Y/Y, but up 7% on a core basis.

Provision for loan losses decreased $348M, or 24%, to $1.1B, largely driven by a lower core reserve build and a reduction in net charge-offs.

Q4 net charge-offs of 5.15% vs. 5.54% a year earlier.

Q4 average active accounts of 73.7M fell 5% Y/Y, but rose 3% to 72.0M on a core basis.

Q4 interest and fees on loans of $4.49B fell 6% Y/Y, reflecting sale of Walmart portfolio; on core basis, rose 5% to $4.42B.

Estimates CECL adoption increasing allowance for loan losses by $3.0B to $8.6B on day one and sees $0.7B deferred tax asset.

2020 outlook: Loan receivables growth 5%-7%; net interest margin 15.25%%-15.50%; RSAs/average receivables 4.3%-4.5%; net charge-off rate 5.4%-5.6%, efficiency ratio of ~32%, and return on assets of ~2.2%.

