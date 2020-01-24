Exelixis up 1% premarket on Cabometyx data in liver cancer

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) perks up 1% premarket on light volume on the heels of results from an open-label Phase 1/2 clinical trial, CheckMate 040, evaluating the combination of Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab), with or without Yervoy (ipilimumab), in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The data are being presented today at the ASCO GI Cancers Symposium in San Francisco.

In treatment-naïve patients receiving cabozantinib and nivolumab (n=17) and those receiving prior treatment with Bayer's Nexavar (sorafenib) (n=19), the objective response rate (ORR) was 19% and the disease control rate (responders + stable cancer) was 75%. Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 5.4 months while median overall survival (OS) was 21.5 months.

In 35 patients receiving cabozantinib, nivolumab and ipilimumab (12 treatment-naïve), including 23 with prior sorafenib therapy, ORR was 29%, DCR was 83% and median PFS was 6.8 months. Median OS had not been reached at data cutoff.

No new safety signals were observed.