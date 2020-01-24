FIS enters Africa through Flutterwave partnership

FIS (NYSE:FIS) enters payment processing in Africa by integrating technology from Flutterwave, a San Francisco-based payments technology company with operations in Africa, into its Worldpay payment processing platform.

The solution will enable Worldpay’s ecommerce merchant customers to use streamlined application programming interfaces to enter new African geographies.

It will support a wide range of payment methods across Africa, including local Visa and Mastercard credit and debit card payments as well as popular alternative payment methods such as M-Pesa, Verve, MTN Mobile Money, Airtel Mobile Money, and South Africa EFT payments.

The integration is part of a recent commercial agreement and investment made by FIS Ventures arm in Flutterwave.

