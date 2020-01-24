Casper seen as e-commerce IPO test case

Casper Sleep (CSPR) is being looked at closely as the company's IPO arrives at a time when the honeymoon period for unprofitable e-commerce startups may be fading.

While Casper's revenue in the first nine months of 2019 grew 20% Y/Y and 2018 full-year revenue was up 43%, it's the bottom line that is catching attention.

"Twenty percent growth isn’t that high given the size of the operating losses," notes Maveron's Jason Stoffer. He said ideally, a strong direct-to-consumer company would be closer to profitability at this point in its evolution.

The Wall Street Journal's Eliot Brown says the mattress company's IPO will be a telling sign of what's to come for other unprofitable startups.