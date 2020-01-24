Air Products tops earnings view but guidance disappoints

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) -0.3% pre-market after reporting better than expected FQ1 earnings but issuing downside guidance for the current quarter.

Q1 revenues rose 1.4% Y/Y to $2.25B, as industrial gas sales in Asia jumped 11% to $693M but sales in the Americas and in the Europe, Middle East and Africa segment fell 5% to a combined $1.43B.

Air Products says higher pricing and volumes in all three regions was partially offset by lower energy pass-through, unfavorable currency moves and a contract modification to a tolling agreement in India.

Air Products issues downside guidance for FQ2, seeing EPS of $2.10-$2.20 vs. $2.26 analyst consensus estimate.

For the full year, the company reiterates EPS guidance of $9.35-$9.60, in line with $9.44 consensus.