Analysts raise Intel targets, still see headwinds

Loop Capital Markets downgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from Hold to Sell but raises the target from $50 to $59 after yesterday's earnings report.

The firm sees potential growth headwinds in 2020 due to the challenging PC market and competitive pressure from AMD.

Cowen raises Intel's target from $55 to $64, noting that strong PC and server demand combined with the capacity-constrained mix to drive revenue and margin upside.

The firm notes that the FY20 guidance beat was driven entirely by Q1.

Cowen doesn't change its fundamental outlook because Intel's competitive and margin challenges are still in place.