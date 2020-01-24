Prologis gets $684M of Liberty notes in exchange offer

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) says $373.5M, or 93%, of Liberty Property LP notes due 2026 and $311.0M, or ~89%, of Liberty Property notes due 2029 were tendered for corresponding notes of two series to be issued by Prologis LP.

Received requisite consents to modify the terms of the Liberty notes, allowing proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Liberty notes to be adopted, assuming the merger with Liberty is completed.

Prologis offered to exchange new notes for $750M of Liberty Property notes.

