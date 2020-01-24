Krystal Bio breaks ground on new manufacturing facility

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) announces the ground breaking of the second commercial gene therapy facility in Findlay Township, Pennsylvania.

The Findlay-based Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) facility, named ASTRA, will have the capacity to produce medicines to treat patients suffering from debilitating rare diseases.

The ASTRA facility will initially be used as a commercial backup facility for B-VEC, which is being developed for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa and expand to produce material for pipeline products. The 100,000 square foot facility will be built-out and validated over the next 12-15 months.