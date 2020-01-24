Sasol jumps after Lake Charles probe shows limited damage

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) +2.8% pre-market after saying initial findings in its investigation of this month's explosion and fire at the Lake Charles chemical plant in Louisiana indicate the damage is limited to a small section of the low-density polyethylene unit, and critical equipment was not affected.

Sasol says projected earnings for the complex in the current financial year will be affected only by the loss in the margin of ethylene to low-density polyethylene, and insurance will cover construction and commissioning activities.

Meanwhile, Sasol says mining production for sale fell 2% Y/Y to 17.9M tons for the six months ended Dec. 31, slowed by maintenance work at two of its coal mines.

But the company says it is on track to achieve its prior guidance for full-year sales volumes in its energy unit of 57M-58M barrels of oil.