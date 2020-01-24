Synovus slips 1.5% as Q4 EPS disappoints

Synovus Financial (NYSEMKT:SYN) falls 1.5% in premarket trading after Q4 adjusted EPS of 94 cents trails the consensus estimate of 97 cents.

Compares with 97 cents in Q3 and 91 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net interest income of $399M fell 0.7% Q/Q and increased 34% Y/Y, largely due to FCB merger; net interest income, excluding purchase accounting adjustments, of 3.40% declined 2 basis points from Q3.

Q4-end loans of $37.2B rose 8.1% from $36.4B at Q3-end.

Q4 net charge-off rate of 0.10% improved from 0.22% in Q3 and 0.20% in Q4 2018.

Q4-end total deposits increased 10% to $38.4B from Q3-end; total deposit costs declined to 0.87% from 0.99% in Q3.

Q4 adjusted return on tangible common equity of 14.84% falls 52 basis points Y/Y.

For 2020, Synovus sees period-end assets up 4%-7%; net interest income growth, excluding PAA, of 0%-3%; adjusted noninterest income growth of 3%-6%; adjusted noninterest expense growth of 3%-5%, net charge-off ratio of 15-25 bps.

