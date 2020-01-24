Alpine Immune Sciences up 8% premarket on encouraging data on lead candidate

Thinly traded nano cap Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) is up 8% premarket, albeit on only 1,008 shares, on the heels of new preclinical data on lead candidate ALPN-101. The results were presented at the Crohn's & Colitis Congress in Austin, TX.

In a T cell transfer model of chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), ALPN-101 showed "superior" suppression of proinflammatory cytokines in vitro compared to single CD28 or ICOS pathway inhibitors in peripheral blood mononuclear cells from a colitis patient. It also showed effector memory T cell and cytokine suppression in mouse models of IBD.

ALPN-101 is a dual CD28/ICOS antagonist also in development for graft-versus-host disease.