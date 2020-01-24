Citi sees M&A potential in apparel

Citi sees M&A optionality with Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF). The firm thinks Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) should take a look at an acquisition or a merger with American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) should be considered.

Also within the apparel sector - PVH (NYSE:PVH), V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC) and Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) are seen as potential buyers of an attractive brand like Decker Outdoors' (NYSE:DECK) Hoka brand or Oxford Industries' (NYSE:OXM) Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide brands. Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) and L Brands' Victoria's Secret business (NYSE:LB) are mentioned as potential targets.