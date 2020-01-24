INO, BLDP among premarket gainers

Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) +36% on announcing letter of intent regarding Camber’s proposed acquisition of Viking.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ:TNXP) +32% on advancement of TNX-102 SL.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) +19% on expected bullish Q4 results.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) +17% on raising FY19 revenue guidance.
Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) +16% on getting higher bid offer.
NanoViricides (NYSEMKT:NNVC) +14%.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) +13%.
Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) +8% on advancing new transfemoral trans-septal tiara design concept after further successful tests.
Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) +8% after special dividend.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) +7% on BPX-601 data.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) +7%.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT) +6%.
