INO, BLDP among premarket gainers

Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) +36% on announcing letter of intent regarding Camber’s proposed acquisition of Viking.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ:TNXP) +32% on advancement of TNX-102 SL.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) +19% on expected bullish Q4 results.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) +17% on raising FY19 revenue guidance.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) +16% on getting higher bid offer.

NanoViricides (NYSEMKT:NNVC) +14% .

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) +13% .

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) +8% on advancing new transfemoral trans-septal tiara design concept after further successful tests.

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) +8% after special dividend.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) +7% on BPX-601 data.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) +7% .