FDA OKs expanded use of Abbott's Infinity DBS device

The FDA approves the use of Abbott's (NYSE:ABT) Infinity Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) system to include targeting of an area of the brain called the internal globus pallidus which plays a key role in motor function. DBS therapy in this area may improve symptoms of Parkinson's disease in patients inadequately controlled with medication.

The company says Infinity is the only directional DBS system approved in the U.S. for all major targets used to treat movement disorders.