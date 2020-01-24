Goldman to refuse IPOs if boards lack women, diverse directors

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), Wall Street's biggest underwriter of IPOs in the U.S., will no longer take a company public in the U.S. or Europe if it lacks a director who is either female or diverse, CEO David Solomon said.

Corporate boards are becoming more diverse — almost half of the open spots at S&P 500 companies went to women lat year and for the first time more than 25% of all directors were women, Bloomberg reports.

But among the top 25 IPOs by value each year during 2014-2018, 10 companies had no female directors, Malli Gero, co-founder and senior adviser to 2020 Women on Boards, a group that pushes for the Russell 3000 Index to have at least 20% women directors on its boards.

“Starting on July 1st in the U.S. and Europe, we’re not going to take a company public unless there's at least one diverse board candidate, with a focus on women,” Solomon told CNBC.

Next year, Goldman will raise the bar — requiring two diverse directors, which includes diversity based on sexual orientation or gender identity.