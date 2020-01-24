Comcast -1.2% as UBS sees investments weighing growth

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is down 1.2% premarket after a cut to Neutral at UBS.

The firm expects a drag from capital issues weighing on growth in cable: "We see 2020 as an investment year, with increased capex, investment in Peacock/Sky and other working capital drags causing a decline" in free cash flow.

It now sees free cash flow for 2020 coming in at $12.9B vs. $13.9B amid the new investments.

It has a $49 price target, implying 7.3% upside.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish on average, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.