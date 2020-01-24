Teradyne -1.5% as new bear sees EPS decline

Susquehanna downgrades Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) from Neutral to Sell yesterday's upside Q4 report and guidance. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
Analyst Mehdi Hosseini expects quarterly EPS to peak this year and decline Y/Y through H1 2021.
The analyst doesn't see mmWave serving as a catalyst until 2022, noting that last year's China revenue increase was due to 5G-related restriction fears and isn't sustainable.
Susquehanna raises its TER target from $52 to $55, which is still a Street-low target.
Teradyne shares are down 1.5% to $75.07.
