CHF Solutions prices equity offering; shares plummet 41%

CHF Solutions (CHFS -41% ) prices its public offering of ~3.8M Class A units and ~11.5M B units at $0.55 per unit.

Each Class A unit consists of one common share and one five-year warrant to purchase one common share at $0.55.

Each Class B unit consists of one share of Series H convertible preferred stock, convertible into one common share, and one warrant to purchase one common share at $0.55.

Underwriter's over-allotment is an additional ~2.3M common shares and warrants to purchase up to the same number of shares.

Closing date is January 28.

Yesterday's close was $0.81.