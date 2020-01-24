Lundin Gold CEO Looking for Acquisitions, Open to a Takeover - Bloomberg

Lundin Gold (OTCPK:FTMNF +0.6% ) says that with its first commercial production from its only asset around the corner, it is looking at options to grow, including acquisitions.

Fruta del Norte in Ecuador, will reach commercial production in Q2 2020, and is expected to produce over 300,000 ounces of gold in 2020, and average 325,000 ounces over its expected 14-year mine life.

Lundin Gold has marked out a “concentric circle” of geographic targets in which a “bulls-eye” would be a pure-play gold asset in Latin America, outside Ecuador. Beyond that, the Vancouver-based miner would look at the rest of the Americas and then the world, excluding Russia, China and the “Stans.” Meanwhile, it will focus on organic growth through additional land holdings in Ecuador, he said.