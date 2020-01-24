Covenant Transportation +13% after earnings topper

Covenant Transportation (NASDAQ:CVTI) pops after posting stronger-than-anticipated results for Q4. The company recorded sequential improvement with revenue per tractor and costs per mile.

Revenue was down 14.4% for the quarter, but the company's adjusted operating income ratio was 97.9% vs. 90.6% a year ago.

CEO outlook: "We expect operating cash flows, and our leverage ratio to improve for fiscal 2020 compared with fiscal 2019. We expect financial improvements to be weighted toward the second half of the year, as year-over-year comparisons in consolidated average freight revenue per total mile and margin performance in certain irregular route Truckload operations are expected to be negative for at least the next several months."

Shares of CVTI are up 13.05% and trade at their highest level of the year.

Previously: Covenant Transportation EPS misses by $0.17, misses on revenue (Jan. 23)