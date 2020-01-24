Liberty Global +2.3% as BofA reverses course to Buy rating

After the stock has seen a run of downgrades, Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is up 2.3% after a two-notch lift at BofA, to Buy from Underperform.

The firm has a price target of $25.50, implying 26% upside from yesterday's close - but sees potential upside to $35.

The stock had seen target cuts as recently as overnight, as Berenberg set a Street-low price target of $18.

Sell-side analysts overall rate the stock Neutral, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.