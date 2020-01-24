Techs lead early stock market advance; Intel +8%

Stocks open higher after the latest batch of quarterly results add to a solid start to the earnings season, and stronger than expected manufacturing data lift European markets; S&P 500 +0.1%, Dow +0.2%, Nasdaq +0.3%.
Meanwhile, investors will continue to monitor the latest developments related to the coronavirus outbreak.
Intel opens +7.9% to a 19-year high after beating Q4 expectations and forecasting better than expected 2020 earnings, the latest evidence of a recovery in chip demand, and American Express +4.2% after solid quarterly results.
European bourses are rallying, with Germany's DAX +1.6%, U.K.'s FTSE +1.4% and France's CAC +1.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.1%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng +0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite was closed.
In the U.S., Advanced Micro Devices +1.5% and Broadcom +2.4% after entering an agreement with Apple (+1%) for the supply of wireless components used in its products.
An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows information technology (+0.8%) in the lead on the back of Intel's strong earnings and guidance, while energy (-0.7%) continues to lag as WTI crude oil -2.1% to $54.43/bbl, capping a 7% decline for the week.
U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing the two-year yield down a basis point to 1.51% and the 10-year yield 2 bps lower to 1.72%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 97.84.
