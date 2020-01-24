E*Trade RIA push may bode well for AMTD-Schwab approval: Morgan Stanley

E*Trade Financial's (ETFC -1.2%) move to "aggressively" expand its register investment advisor custody business indicates that Charles Schwab's (SCHW -0.4%) pending acquisition of TD Ameritrade (AMTD -0.4%) isn't anticompetitive and may increase the chances that antitrust regulators will approve the acquisition, writes Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys in a note.
E*Trade plans to spend more than $100M to take advantage of expected industry consolidation to bolster its own RIA business.
Meanwhile, Raymond James's Patrick O'Schaughnessy said he still sees a possibility of E*Trade being acquired, saying it makes sense for a bank to buy the online brokerage firm.
ETFC's Quant rating is Neutral, while Sell-Side average rating is Bullish (5 Very Bullish, 6 Bullish, 6 Neutral, 1 Bearish).
In the past six months, E*Trade has declined 5.3% lagging the financials sector median performance of +5.4% during the same period.
