Nomura positive on Tractor Supply

Nomura Instinet expects an in-line quarter for Tractor Supply (TSCO -0.2% ) when it reports earnings next week and thinks shares will take their marching orders from the guidance update.

"We think 2020 guidance, as well as initial comments from the new CEO, will act as the biggest potential catalysts for the name. In addition, we continue to watch inflation trends as a key comp leading indicator. We are at a Neutral rating, as results have been in line but not ahead of expectations. TSCO's stock has underperformed, and we believe the valuation now looks more attractive," writes analyst Michael Baker.

Baker and team expect Tractor Supply to report FY19 EPS of $4.71 vs. $4.70 consensus and see FY20E EPS of $5.29 vs. $5.21 consensus.

Shares of Tractor Supply are down 3.1% since the last time earnings were disclosed.