Intuitive Surgical down 4% after Q4 report

Sell-side analysts weigh in after Intuitive Surgical (ISRG -4.1%) reported Q4 and 2019 results after the close yesterday.
Evercore ISI's Vijay Kumar (Neutral): Gross margin guide for this year (will "fluctuate" according to CFO Marshall Mohr, 70 - 71% versus 72.2% last quarter) implicitly assuming geographical skew towards U.S. Price target cut to $595 from $600.
SVB Leerink's Richard Newitter (Outperform/$670): Guidance "probably conservative" leaving room for share appreciation.
Cantor Fitzgerald's Craig Bijou (Overweight/$690): Continued investment in imaging and analytics capability could slow EPS growth, but fundamentals remain strong.
SA Authors and Sell Side ratings both Bullish.
