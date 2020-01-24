Intuitive Surgical down 4% after Q4 report

Sell-side analysts weigh in after Intuitive Surgical (ISRG -4.1% ) reported Q4 and 2019 results after the close yesterday.

Evercore ISI's Vijay Kumar (Neutral): Gross margin guide for this year (will "fluctuate" according to CFO Marshall Mohr, 70 - 71% versus 72.2% last quarter) implicitly assuming geographical skew towards U.S. Price target cut to $595 from $600.

SVB Leerink's Richard Newitter (Outperform/$670): Guidance "probably conservative" leaving room for share appreciation.

Cantor Fitzgerald's Craig Bijou (Overweight/$690): Continued investment in imaging and analytics capability could slow EPS growth, but fundamentals remain strong.

SA Authors and Sell Side ratings both Bullish.