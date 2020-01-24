Barrick Gold reshapes Tanzania operations with formal deal

Barrick Gold (GOLD +0.9% ) signs agreements with Tanzania aimed at ending a long-running tax dispute, providing the government with stakes in three gold mines whose production is among the country's biggest export earners.

Tanzania's Foreign Affairs Minister says the government will own 16% undiluted shares in a new joint venture company with Barrick, as well as a 16% stake in the Bulyanhulu, North Mara and Buzwagi gold mines.

Barrick and the government had agreed in October to settle the dispute in a deal including payment of $300M to settle outstanding tax and other disputes, lifting of the concentrate export ban, and the sharing of future economic benefits from mines on a 50-50 basis.