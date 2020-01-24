NextEra Energy misses Q4 estimates but reaffirms 2020 guidance

NextEra Energy (NEE +0.7%) edges higher after missing Q4 earnings estimates but GAAP earnings of $975M came in well ahead of $422M in the same quarter a year ago.
NextEra says it continues to project adjusted EPS compound annual growth rate of 6%-8% through 2021 from 2018 adjusted EPS of $7.70, plus accretion of $0.15 and $0.20 in 2020 and 2021, respectively, from its Florida acquisitions.
For 2020, the company reaffirms guidance for EPS of $8.70-$9.20, in line with $9.07 analyst consensus estimate.
NextEra Energy Partners (NEP -0.5%) says its portfolio ended the year with adjusted EBITDA and CAFD run rates in line with expectations of $1.22B-$1.4B and $560M-$640M, respectively.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on NEE