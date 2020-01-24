NextEra Energy misses Q4 estimates but reaffirms 2020 guidance

NextEra Energy (NEE +0.7% ) edges higher after missing Q4 earnings estimates but GAAP earnings of $975M came in well ahead of $422M in the same quarter a year ago.

NextEra says it continues to project adjusted EPS compound annual growth rate of 6%-8% through 2021 from 2018 adjusted EPS of $7.70, plus accretion of $0.15 and $0.20 in 2020 and 2021, respectively, from its Florida acquisitions.

For 2020, the company reaffirms guidance for EPS of $8.70-$9.20, in line with $9.07 analyst consensus estimate.