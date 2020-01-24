IberiaBank -3.1% post Q4 results

IberiaBank (IBKC -3.1% ) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 7.1% Y/Y to 295.7M.

Total loan growth of $345M on a linked quarter basis, or 6% annualized and on a year-to-date basis was $1.5B, or 7%.

Total deposits increased $242.1M Q/Q, or 4% annualized.

In Q4, the Company paid off short-term borrowings of $275M and reduced its balance of brokered deposits by $362.2M.

The investment portfolio decreased $306.8M to $4.1B as a result of normal cash flow activity.

At December 31, 2019, investment securities were 13% of total assets, down from 16% a year ago.

The Company's reported cash and net interest margins were down 23 and 16 bps Q/Q at 3.21% and 3.08%, respectively.

Net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis decreased 3 bps Q/Q to 0.11%.

Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.54% compared to 0.58% Q/Q.

Capital ratios remain strong and grew during the quarter.

There were no share repurchases in Q4 2019 due to the pending merger with First Horizon National Corporation.

The Company will adopt CECL as of January 1, 2020, and expects to have an allowance for expected credit losses to loans of 0.90% to 1.05%.

Also, announced a cash dividend of $0.45/common share payable on January 24, 2020.

