Discover's expense guidance stings

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) slumps 9.6% after operating expense guidance comes in higher than expected and two analysts downgrade the stock.

Evercore ISI analyst John Pancari cuts his rating on Discover Financial Services to Underperform from Inline with a $75 price target, while Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Barker cuts the stock to Neutral from Overweight.

Barker trims price target to $86 from $96.

In yesterday's earnings call, Discover executives said they expect operating expenses to increase to $4.7B-$4.9B in 2020, "as we continue to invest for future growth with incremental spending on our brand to increase awareness" and infrastructure enhancements.

Nomura Instinet analyst Bill Carcache called today's stock move. "While these investments may benefit DFS competitively over the longer term, we don't believe they will be well received and expect underperformance near term," he wrote in a note.

The expenses guidance implies growth of 7%-12% vs. consensus of 3.8% and negative operating leverage, Carcache wrote.