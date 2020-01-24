Verso looks to turn away activist pressure

Verso (VRS -1.6% ) comments on the proxy challenge by Atlas/Blue Wolf and the efforts of the activists to gain control of the board and company.

"The Company does not believe that the proxy contest being waged by Atlas/Blue Wolf relates to governance practices or the need to see additional information on the Pixelle Transaction. Rather, Verso, based upon its extensive background with Atlas/Blue Wolf, believes that the proxy contest is yet another attempt by Atlas/Blue Wolf to accomplish their objective of controlling the Company, given that the outcome could effectively result in Atlas becoming a 'controlling stockholder.' Verso believes that the proxy contest is directly related to Atlas/Blue Wolf's objective to control the Company, this time, however, without paying anything to stockholders."

Proxy firms Glass Lewis and ISS have recommended that Verso shareholders vote in support of the company's mills sale.

The Verso annual meeting is set for January 31.